- Fixed an issue where lingering buffs could cause issues on monsters as they get recycled back into the spawn object pool
- Fixed an issue where the Shrine of Fate could force an Arcanist and softlock your run when there's no valid options to select with her. Note: I'm currently working on updates for some of the NPCs, hopefully the Arcanist will have other uses soon
- Updated Explosive End's sound effect to use the hit channels, preventing loud blasts of sound whenever you explode corpses
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 22 October 2023
Bug Fixes
