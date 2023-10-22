 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 22 October 2023

Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12506601 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where lingering buffs could cause issues on monsters as they get recycled back into the spawn object pool
  • Fixed an issue where the Shrine of Fate could force an Arcanist and softlock your run when there's no valid options to select with her. Note: I'm currently working on updates for some of the NPCs, hopefully the Arcanist will have other uses soon
  • Updated Explosive End's sound effect to use the hit channels, preventing loud blasts of sound whenever you explode corpses
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link