Spell Slingin' Tower Defense update for 22 October 2023

V1.2 "Few more bugs - and changes" released

Share · View all patches · Build 12506473 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

this version adds a new setting and fixes some stuff, and a singular balance change (how daring)

  • hit radius display now actually shows the correct size.

  • added an option for the amount of hit radius visualizers. 0-2, default 1.

    • helps solves performance problems with many spells, as less objects will be spawned.

  • reduced focus fire's speed bonus x3 -> x2

    • massive speed was never the goal, makes an achievment too easy to get. still makes it fast, though.

  • updated localization files

