V1.2 "Few more bugs - and changes" released

this version adds a new setting and fixes some stuff, and a singular balance change (how daring)
-
hit radius display now actually shows the correct size.
-
added an option for the amount of hit radius visualizers. 0-2, default 1.
- helps solves performance problems with many spells, as less objects will be spawned.
-
reduced focus fire's speed bonus x3 -> x2
- massive speed was never the goal, makes an achievment too easy to get. still makes it fast, though.
-
updated localization files
Changed files in this update