The weapon descriptions now all show their damage in the description, like the skill descriptions of the weapons already did.
Additionally, the military instructor, Banz, hands out a damage type manual in the training program in the early game. This key item explains the different damage types in reference to the armor stat and additional armor resistances.
Planet of War: The Legend of Fu update for 22 October 2023
Weapon descriptions update
