- Fixed audio glitches related to the radio
- Fixed mini procedural generation bugs
- Adjusted fishing tap speed
- Added a custom seed option
Paradise Marsh update for 22 October 2023
Patch 1.1.2 - Bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
