Paradise Marsh update for 22 October 2023

Patch 1.1.2 - Bug fixes

Patch 1.1.2 - Bug fixes · Build 12506298 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed audio glitches related to the radio
  • Fixed mini procedural generation bugs
  • Adjusted fishing tap speed
  • Added a custom seed option

