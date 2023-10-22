- bheith nocht to +50 armor
- Frost Guard to +100 armor
- Guard to +60 Block
- attempted to fix Protection stacks going above 1
- Pretas no longer appear in cycle 1, and appear with increasing regularity as cycles increase
- Pretas appear in greater numbers as you climb floors on the path of Dust
- Eris once again scales dodge
- for Oros and Dumuzi - transformed item name is now "New name (original item name)"
- Vigor will no longer remove harmful effects if you have a corresponding "Master" power (and won't remove any if you are Torturer)
- New summons stop happening when a floor is vanquished - message about "summoning ends"
- Doomsayer now also triggers on-attack, and transmits the dying unit's doom to ALL enemies in a 3 tile range
Path of Achra update for 22 October 2023
version 0.9.1 tweaks
Patchnotes via Steam Community
