 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Path of Achra update for 22 October 2023

version 0.9.1 tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 12506250 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • bheith nocht to +50 armor
  • Frost Guard to +100 armor
  • Guard to +60 Block
  • attempted to fix Protection stacks going above 1
  • Pretas no longer appear in cycle 1, and appear with increasing regularity as cycles increase
  • Pretas appear in greater numbers as you climb floors on the path of Dust
  • Eris once again scales dodge
  • for Oros and Dumuzi - transformed item name is now "New name (original item name)"
  • Vigor will no longer remove harmful effects if you have a corresponding "Master" power (and won't remove any if you are Torturer)
  • New summons stop happening when a floor is vanquished - message about "summoning ends"
  • Doomsayer now also triggers on-attack, and transmits the dying unit's doom to ALL enemies in a 3 tile range

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2128272 Depot 2128272
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link