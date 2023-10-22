Due to the male and female ReadyPlayerME avatars being slightly different we can no longer support weapons. We will continue to make the fighting styles better and possibly incorporate weapons in the future. We appreciate everyone's support and we will have another online event soon.
Parts Unknown update for 22 October 2023
Weapons are no longer available
Patchnotes via Steam Community
