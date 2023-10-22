 Skip to content

Carth Playtest update for 22 October 2023

Carth Alpha 1.96a2

22 October 2023

~Fixed a lot of textures that were way too dark from certain artist
~Added new lighting around Wolfingan
~Added Lighthouse Fire light and particle effects
~New Quests added
~Fixed a bug where mesh combining was off
~Fixed issue with UI and camera not staying still
~Added Bird Flocks back to Viernes

