Carth Alpha 1.96a2
~Fixed a lot of textures that were way too dark from certain artist
~Added new lighting around Wolfingan
~Added Lighthouse Fire light and particle effects
~New Quests added
~Fixed a bug where mesh combining was off
~Fixed issue with UI and camera not staying still
~Added Bird Flocks back to Viernes
Carth Playtest update for 22 October 2023
