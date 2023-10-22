 Skip to content

Super Gorilla Quest update for 22 October 2023

Update notes for v1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 12506187 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new game+ mode
  • Fixed rock softlock in Passageway Cavern
  • Fixed softlock in deep lab
  • Added in new drop for Flesh Lord

