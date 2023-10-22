Alpha 0.5.5
New:
- Material collection bar.
- Expeditions
- Helpers
- 8 Achievements
- Item rarity
Changes:
- New GUI design.
- Monster book works differently
- Monster book is unlocked permanently after gaining level 1 shadow
- Rewards for opponents no longer add up after a fight
- Opponents drop less gold and xp
- opponent has reduced chance of magic attack: 100% -> 60%
- Ravens from the roof of the tavern have been removed
- Dmg buff Price per upgrade 10 -> 25
- Def/Magic Def buff Price per upgrade 30 -> 75
- Def/Magic Def Pene buff Price per upgrade 50 -> 120
- Enchant level depends on the rarity of the item
- Enchants can be bought with essences
- All enemies drop legendary ore in deadly dungeon mode
- Buffs now have a maximum level (200)
Fix:
- The skill for dodge reduction was not working properly
- It was possible to skip resource collection animations
- The tavern building had incorrect graphics
- Bind on the pause menu did not work
- Magic damage of enemies was reduced by armor instead of magic armor
