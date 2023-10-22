 Skip to content

Lost In The Shadows update for 22 October 2023

Alpha 0.5.5

Last edited by Wendy

New:

  • Material collection bar.
  • Expeditions
  • Helpers
  • 8 Achievements
  • Item rarity

Changes:

  • New GUI design.
  • Monster book works differently
  • Monster book is unlocked permanently after gaining level 1 shadow
  • Rewards for opponents no longer add up after a fight
  • Opponents drop less gold and xp
  • opponent has reduced chance of magic attack: 100% -> 60%
  • Ravens from the roof of the tavern have been removed
  • Dmg buff Price per upgrade 10 -> 25
  • Def/Magic Def buff Price per upgrade 30 -> 75
  • Def/Magic Def Pene buff Price per upgrade 50 -> 120
  • Enchant level depends on the rarity of the item
  • Enchants can be bought with essences
  • All enemies drop legendary ore in deadly dungeon mode
  • Buffs now have a maximum level (200)

Fix:

  • The skill for dodge reduction was not working properly
  • It was possible to skip resource collection animations
  • The tavern building had incorrect graphics
  • Bind on the pause menu did not work
  • Magic damage of enemies was reduced by armor instead of magic armor

