The Art of War: Card Game update for 22 October 2023

Version 1.2.4 for Macs

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new?

  1. Fixed the bug with the non-execution of the effects of spy cards with the “last wish” attribute.
  2. Fixed the bug when the game considers that the player did not play a card, although in reality he played it.

