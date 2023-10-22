Version 1.2.4 for Macs

What's new?
- Fixed the bug with the non-execution of the effects of spy cards with the “last wish” attribute.
- Fixed the bug when the game considers that the player did not play a card, although in reality he played it.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
What's new?
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update