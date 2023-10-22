Monkeys were not able to collect resources on Windows.
The issue is fixed now.
Banana Drama update for 22 October 2023
Collecting resources bug fix.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Monkeys were not able to collect resources on Windows.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2000152 Depot 2000152
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update