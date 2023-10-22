 Skip to content

Lifeforms: Binary Fission Playtest update for 22 October 2023

0.0.6 Demo

Build 12506088

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added popup box with game info and tutorial overlays.
Added health bars above lifeforms when they take damage.

Open link