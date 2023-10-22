- General cleanup and improved database referencing.
- Glow filter option now functions correctly.
- Fixed issue with homing bullets not functioning correctly.
- Fixed potential memory leak that can cause the game to become laggy over time.
Cell Wars update for 22 October 2023
Update notes 1.0.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2404011 Depot 2404011
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update