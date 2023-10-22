 Skip to content

Cell Wars update for 22 October 2023

Update notes 1.0.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • General cleanup and improved database referencing.
  • Glow filter option now functions correctly.
  • Fixed issue with homing bullets not functioning correctly.
  • Fixed potential memory leak that can cause the game to become laggy over time.

