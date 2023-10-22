 Skip to content

Sisterly Lust update for 22 October 2023

Sisterly Lust v1.1.13 (Bugfix)

Last edited by Wendy

This update fixes the missing languages in the preferences.

  • Fix missing languages in preferences
  • Fix missing Polish translations (thanks to Mariusz Domagalski)
  • Remove unused 32-bit exe

