Shadows of Duat update for 22 October 2023

October 22 Update

October 22

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • We have included a graphic quality option in the Main Menu.

  • Fixed small bug with secret doors.

  • Adjusted the difficulty of the encounter with the Avatar of Apophis.

