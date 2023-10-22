 Skip to content

Harvest Island update for 22 October 2023

Auto Save Feature Build V1.39

Build V1.39

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added Auto save feature. This will automatically save the game on file 20. Since the game freezes for some people. This is a small workaround to prevent people from losing their progress

