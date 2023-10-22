First patch

It was found that the first instance of the wand, which teleports in from the right side of the hat as it teleports out from the left side (seen in the trailer), was moving too slowly relative to the rabbit on some computers. This has been fixed by making the wand move 50% faster (you won't have to start from scratch if you have a savegame already, either option will still work just as well). If you're viewing this noice soon after the update and see "scheduled" in your Steam downloads at the bottom of Steam, hit the download arrow there on that downloads screen it to manually grab the update before trying again. If there are any other issues found, please report them either through the email on the website or through the discussion topic. Thank you!