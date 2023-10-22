 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spell Disk update for 22 October 2023

Spell Disk 0.5.2b hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12505898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed the Pyromancer Hat accessory behavior. It will now only convert spell damage into fire affliction. This change was made to reduce frustrating situations where near-fire-immune enemies would hinder progress for a significant amount of time.
  • Changed the Bonecage Amulet's behavior to apply all respective elements instead of just the fire element. Increased its rarity from 2 stars to 4 stars.
  • Fixed Jester's Fleeting Foot to reset its movement speed on dash, addressing a case where players could retain the speed buff even after releasing the charge.
  • Fixed an image error with the Archer's outfit. Now, the player will properly wear boots.
  • Fixed an issue where the last image frame of the teleport animation in Survivor mode would be stuck to the player.
  • Fixed an issue where auto-casting would sometimes be disabled upon sudden weapon mana gain from other sources.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2292061 Depot 2292061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link