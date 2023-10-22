- Changed the Pyromancer Hat accessory behavior. It will now only convert spell damage into fire affliction. This change was made to reduce frustrating situations where near-fire-immune enemies would hinder progress for a significant amount of time.
- Changed the Bonecage Amulet's behavior to apply all respective elements instead of just the fire element. Increased its rarity from 2 stars to 4 stars.
- Fixed Jester's Fleeting Foot to reset its movement speed on dash, addressing a case where players could retain the speed buff even after releasing the charge.
- Fixed an image error with the Archer's outfit. Now, the player will properly wear boots.
- Fixed an issue where the last image frame of the teleport animation in Survivor mode would be stuck to the player.
- Fixed an issue where auto-casting would sometimes be disabled upon sudden weapon mana gain from other sources.
Spell Disk 0.5.2b hotfix
