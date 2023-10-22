Version 0.4.1 Alpha

-We've added Rose to the intro cinematic, and added thier script in preparation for adding the voice acting files. Their animations are still being worked on, and will animate as they talk in a future patch.

-We've improved the lighting during the intro cinematic, along with the overall quality.

-We've added double doors to the mansion intro cinematic to reflect later changes.

-We've fixed a bug that would cause the intro segment to be played twice if it was skipped

-We've updated Rose artwork throughout the game to reflect her new model.

-When entering the mansion Albert will now face down the hallway instead of just at the door.