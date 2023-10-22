New patch with improvements & changes

New stuff:
- New furniture can now be bought from an NPC vendor in Eltstadt
- Spawned furniture in your room will be saved and will load in every time you enter your private room (also visible to people visiting your room, so have fun decorating rooms with your friends!)
- Talking to NPC's is now done by clicking the "Talk" button that shows up when you approach an NPC
- Field items now automatically get sent to your item box when moving between instances (No more tedious pouch-emptying between quests!)
Fixes:
- Fixed getting pushed through terrain by large monster attacks
- Fixed voice chat not staying disabled when turned off in the settings
- Fixed Wyrval's missing fire attacks
- Monster animation transitions are a bit smoother now
- Fixed getting stuck on climbing vines
- When climbing, you will now clamber onto the ledge when you let go of the vines at the top
- Fixed the hip holster rings being invisible
- Fixed hair and eye colors not being applied to player avatars
- Fixed monsters floating up when they die
- Various server-side improvements & fixes
Changed files in this update