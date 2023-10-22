 Skip to content

REMEDIUM: Sentinels update for 22 October 2023

Reverting back to previous Unreal Engine

Share · View all patches · Build 12505845 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, Community!

So we decide to roll back Unreal Engine version because a lot of you report issues with running game on latest.
In this latest version of game Unreal is reverted back and now on some hardware's (Win7 or some with specific drivers) should work as before moving to UE5.3 (4 October) At the same time new feature "Dash on button" is enabled and scores and berserk mode balance also adjusted!

We will not move to new UE version in nearest future)

Sorry for previous issue...
Yours, Sobaka Studio!!

