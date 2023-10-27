Patch 35 - Api, Assets and more!

What's up everyone!

What a month it's been! we're back on track with our usually shenanigans and as such have a bunch of new goodies for you all!

First off, have an additional 600+ new Greek/Roman style assets. This brings the total prop count to over 10,000!

On top of this, our first API iteration is now live! For the tech-savy of you this means you can now start plugging in external tools such as foundry to optimise your gaming experience. Details on how to implement this can be found by pressing the green icon in the top right corner of the main menu or by joining the discord and exploring the "modding" forum.

As a thank you to anyone who is supporting our patreon, we now have it integrated into the game. This means by login in you have full access to all DLCs even if you have not purchased them outright.

As per usual we have a whole bunch of additional tweaks, fixes and features in this update:

You can now show and hide the nav-mesh by hitting "Ctrl +M".

Public and GM only chat and roll functions.

Reroll button on dice rolls in chat.

Some animal and fx animations have been fixed.

Patrol route not being deleted bug has been fixed.

Camera render distance now exposed in the setting menu.

Pressing "F6" will now toggle selection ring visibility for you (for screenshots).

Dragon rig no longer shows in play mode.

Audio Manager ui fixed.

Graphics settings should be more persistent (we hope!).

Handful of additional user report bugs have been fixed.

As always, thanks for all the feedback!

You can get involved with feature discussions, suggestion or report bugs over on the discord: https://discord.gg/mJntEJ2kzC

Stay Awesome, Stay Creative and Happy Gaming!