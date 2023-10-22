Patch notes: V 0.2.09.088

Share · View all patches · Build 12505792 · Last edited 22 October 2023 – 19:59:06 UTC by Wendy

The following improvements were implemented:

Added the "Mute notifications" option to the tablet's events and objectives app.

Added the option to enable or disable possible operational events to the tablet's events and objectives app.

Modified the English expression "Resistance Bank" to "Accumulator", which is a more appropriate translation.

Removed icons that remained with Biohazard symbology.

Reduced the price of spare parts for the Accumulators as it is a critical spare part for the reactor.

Increased the maintenance time required for Accumulators.

The following bugs were fixed:

Fixed bug when saving resistance banks and power transformer upgrades.

Fixed bug that prevented the power transformers from being upgraded even if they were disconnected.

Fixed bug with AO, where it warned that there were no Accumulators when in reality they were only disconnected.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!