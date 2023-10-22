 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 22 October 2023

Update 0.9.0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Features:
  • Highlighted Enemy Projectiles: Per default a new highlighted enemy projectile option is enabled for all players that adds an red outline to all enemy projectiles further improving projectile visibility. This option can also be toggled off in the gameplay options menu.
Improvements:
  • Softcore mode is now the default selected mode for new players on the first launch (was hardcore before)
  • Bloodstained chest border does not not deal damage 3 seconds after re-entering the run on softcore mode after dying
  • Some gatekeeper projectiles are now brighter and more red tinted for improved 
Fixes:
  • Updated softcore/ hardcore tooltips
  • Fixed wrong teleport related to descent event maps when re-entering the run after death in softcore mode

