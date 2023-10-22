v0.9.0-beta update: Customize your run even further!

Mode Menu:
- You can select different modes at the same time now in the new mode menu! Mix and match the modes you like!
Hardcore Difficulty:
- Added a 4 skull difficulty that is significantly harder than the other difficulty levels!
Bugfixes:
- Pause screen/Death screen layout was a bit off, fixed that now
- Rounded display of gold/xp in Pause/Death Screen
Balancing:
- Increased hp of ghost wolves slightly
- Player minions have a higher minimum speed in Speed Up Mode
- Loot travels faster to the player in Speed Up Mode
- Hallucinations mode gives +20% gold boost modifier
- Reduced Damage of Ice Axe, Water Hurricane and Spikes
- Increased Endgame Shop Prices
Changed files in this update