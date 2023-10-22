 Skip to content

Witchcraft Survivors update for 22 October 2023

v0.9.0-beta update: Customize your run even further!

Build 12505726

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mode Menu:

  • You can select different modes at the same time now in the new mode menu! Mix and match the modes you like!

Hardcore Difficulty:

  • Added a 4 skull difficulty that is significantly harder than the other difficulty levels!

Bugfixes:

  • Pause screen/Death screen layout was a bit off, fixed that now
  • Rounded display of gold/xp in Pause/Death Screen

Balancing:

  • Increased hp of ghost wolves slightly
  • Player minions have a higher minimum speed in Speed Up Mode
  • Loot travels faster to the player in Speed Up Mode
  • Hallucinations mode gives +20% gold boost modifier
  • Reduced Damage of Ice Axe, Water Hurricane and Spikes
  • Increased Endgame Shop Prices

Changed files in this update

