SchachKampf update for 22 October 2023

Finally Localized

Share · View all patches · Build 12505709 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey fellas,
you can finally play this game in multiple languages:

  • English
  • German
  • Spanish
  • Dutch
  • Polish
  • Italian
  • French

If one of those is your mothertongue. Feel free to report errors and I'm more than happy to correct them.

