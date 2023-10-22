Finally Localized

Hey fellas,
you can finally play this game in multiple languages:
- English
- German
- Spanish
- Dutch
- Polish
- Italian
- French
If one of those is your mothertongue. Feel free to report errors and I'm more than happy to correct them.
