 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dead Signal update for 22 October 2023

HOTFIX 10.22.23 - 3:25 PMEST

Share · View all patches · Build 12505705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This hotfix I disabled the ability of Lucas to one tap you as soon as you enter the computer mode. I need more time to look further into this bug, but this will prevent the insta one tap when entering the computer.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2599301 Depot 2599301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link