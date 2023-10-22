 Skip to content

Paraopticon update for 22 October 2023

Hotfix 0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12505539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some Hotfixes for you:
I tried to cut down on the usage of ram. i hope it works.
-removed some bugs regarding saving items from the shop
-removed some bugy anomalies
-fixed nightvision on some maps
-more anomalies on some maps

and more...

