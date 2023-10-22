 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CodeWalker update for 22 October 2023

Spooky Halloween Edition

Share · View all patches · Build 12505499 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build addresses a number of issues that users have had, and adds custom automated scanner, dependency scanner, and a few other features that will be outlined in the next video

Changed files in this update

CodeWalker Content Depot 1286591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link