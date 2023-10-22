Patch v.1.1.224 - NG+ Vestiges, Enemy Density, Crossplay, Progression Loss

Greetings Lampbearers,

Thank you to everyone who attended last week’s Q&A event and provided feedback, both during the stream and afterwards. We continue to be humbled by the countless encouraging words and constructive feedback you have shared. In response to this, we have a few important announcements to make as part of today's patch notes.

Community Feedback

Vestiges in NG+



We hear you. And have decided to roll out some fundamental changes to ensure everyone continues to enjoy the NG+ experience, including both those who have relished the no-vestige challenge and those who would rather they were still present throughout the world.

From today's patch onward, now when you complete your initial playthrough, you will be presented with a new option before embarking on your next runthrough; you can either progress directly to the next consecutive NG (i.e if you’ve just completed NG+1, you would move onto NG+2), or you can replay the current NG at the same difficulty, albeit retaining your character, items and progression, but resetting the entire world, including NPCs and questlines. This will allow trophy hunters and completionists to seek out any outstanding tasks without having to contend with increased difficulty, should they so choose.

A further patch this coming Thursday will see further updates made to the NG+ mode; instead of removing all vestiges (as it does currently), NG+1 will only see a few disappear while keeping the key locations intact. In NG+2, a few more will disappear, and then in NG+3 all but the main HUB (Skyrest Bridge) and Adyr's Shrine vestige will disappear. This way, our initial vision remains intact but is more of a gradual adaptation, awaiting those who seek increasing levels of challenge.

Lastly, as a follow up to the popular announcement made during last week’s stream, we can confirm we have started working on the "NG+ modifier system", allowing players to fully customize their NG+ experience, whether that’s retaining all vestiges, keeping just a few, or removing them completely. It will also include other fun modifiers like a "hardcore" mode (1 death = permadeath), item randomizers, enemy randomizers, etc. The feature set is yet to be fully defined, but our current intention is to release the modifier system before the end of the year.

Enemy Density



Today as a means of helping with enemy density, we're improving our 'leashing' system, further limiting how far enemies will pursue players from their spawn point. This helps prevent large crowds of enemies from relentlessly pursuing the player when rushing through a level.

We aim to have further refinements in Thursday’s patch, including reducing the number of enemies present in areas where players most struggle. These enemies will be removed in your initial playthrough, but will remain in NG+, in keeping with the more challenging experience players are seeking.

Additionally, we are going to tweak some crowd behaviors so enemies will not not swarm players as often; multiple enemies will no longer land hits at the same time,while enemies will also be a little less aggressive when swarming the player in greater numbers.

Crossplay



As we explained in the Q&A stream, we are targeting to deploy this ASAP for all platforms, but we want to ensure certain GPU stability levels for PC players before this happens.

We are pleased to confirm we are activating crossplay on consoles this coming Monday, with a plan to activate it on ALL platforms this coming Thursday.

Performance & Stability



Our constant efforts for improved GPU stability are paying off, and we see that right now, the numbers have been reduced drastically from launch, to less than one third of what they were day one, yet still affecting 4% of our players each hour.

We are diligently addressing the remaining 0.28% of crashes stemming from game code, while also collaborating closely with NVIDIA, AMD, and Epic to resolve any outstanding issues reported by players through Sentry.

We have a number of key improvements rolling out between today and Thursday that will drive those numbers even lower.

Progression Loss



For those players who have lost level progression, either through corrupted saves or due to the co-op related issue in v.1.1.215, please know we are working diligently on a solution for you.

We're setting up a team you can send your corrupted saves/downgraded characters to, which will respond by providing your saves with the required vigor to restore characters up to the level they were before the glitch.

Those affected by the corrupted save file, please follow the steps below:

Create your new character

Send your new character save*, the name of that character, and the level you need restored, to [this email](mailto:support@cigames.com).

We’ll send you back your save, with enough vigor skulls to reach the same level. You will need to restart your playthrough, but should be able to restore your progress very quickly with your high-level character.

Those affected by the co-op savegame glitch on v.1.1.215, please follow the steps below:

Send your affected character save*, the name of that character, and the level you need restored, to [this email](mailto:support@cigames.com).

We’ll send you back your save, with enough vigor skulls to reach the same level.

*Your character saves are located at %USERPROFILE%/AppData/Local/LOTF2/Saved/SaveGames

v.1.1.224 Patch Notes

NG+

Added a new NG+ option that resets the game world, allowing you to restart with your current character level in the same world.

Enemy Density

We've implemented a leashing system where enemies will stop pursuing you after a certain distance (varies by situation). This prevents overwhelming crowds of enemies if you rush through a map section.

Visuals

Fixed fog card artifacts in locations like the Manse of the Hallowed Brothers chapterhouse when Frame Generation was enabled.

In Light we Walk.

