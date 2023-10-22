 Skip to content

Protoshock Playtest update for 22 October 2023

0.3.7

Share · View all patches · Build 12505497 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Updated SocketView components to hold a "islocal", "owner" and "viewid" variables
  • Added TransformView Component
  • Added the ability to change server ip via json configuration file
  • Optimized server by making messages sent and received bundled together
  • Optimized client by making messages sent and received bundled together
  • Added tick system for both client and server
  • Players will now have a damage effect upon damage
  • Late joining values will now sync correctly
  • getroomlist on server has parameters for maximum rooms, and only show empty
  • Server browser only shows the first 25 available rooms
  • Quick joining no longer gets full room list on server side

Changed files in this update

