Changelog:
- Updated SocketView components to hold a "islocal", "owner" and "viewid" variables
- Added TransformView Component
- Added the ability to change server ip via json configuration file
- Optimized server by making messages sent and received bundled together
- Optimized client by making messages sent and received bundled together
- Added tick system for both client and server
- Players will now have a damage effect upon damage
- Late joining values will now sync correctly
- getroomlist on server has parameters for maximum rooms, and only show empty
- Server browser only shows the first 25 available rooms
- Quick joining no longer gets full room list on server side
Changed files in this update