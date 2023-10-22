 Skip to content

PongBall update for 22 October 2023

0.8.1.0 - new skins in shop!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pongers! New update is here and with him there are new skins. Check it out!
0.8.1.0
[Skins]

  • Added 3 new skins in shop (Dark green, Bluegray, Gold)
    [Shop]
  • Redesigned UI (Scrollable menu from left to right, Skins are now more close to each other)
    [BugFix]
  • Fixed not getting reward from 4th enemy in campaign and last enemy
  • Fixed "KEY_BACK" in Shop
  • Fixed "levels" in main menu (deleted)
  • Fixed not showing skin in loading scene
    [Translation]
  • Shop button in choose_mode is now translated
    [UI]
  • Changed buttons in choose_player_mp

