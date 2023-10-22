0.8.1.0 - new skins in shop!

Pongers! New update is here and with him there are new skins. Check it out!
0.8.1.0
[Skins]
- Added 3 new skins in shop (Dark green, Bluegray, Gold)
[Shop]
- Redesigned UI (Scrollable menu from left to right, Skins are now more close to each other)
[BugFix]
- Fixed not getting reward from 4th enemy in campaign and last enemy
- Fixed "KEY_BACK" in Shop
- Fixed "levels" in main menu (deleted)
- Fixed not showing skin in loading scene
[Translation]
- Shop button in choose_mode is now translated
[UI]
- Changed buttons in choose_player_mp
