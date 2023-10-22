Version 0.41 Hotkeys

Version 0.41

Escape key now exits most menus and cancels tile select

Pause button removed during day phase.

Space button now pauses/resumes game at night phase, when map isnt covered by some menu.

Added hotkeys for spells.

Space button no longer ‘presses’ ‘in focus’ button (but enter/return still do, in case someone is using button navigation)

Improved UI for gametesting hook.