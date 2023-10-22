Version 0.41
Escape key now exits most menus and cancels tile select
Pause button removed during day phase.
Space button now pauses/resumes game at night phase, when map isnt covered by some menu.
Added hotkeys for spells.
Space button no longer ‘presses’ ‘in focus’ button (but enter/return still do, in case someone is using button navigation)
Improved UI for gametesting hook.
Boundless Paths Playtest update for 22 October 2023
Version 0.41 Hotkeys
Version 0.41
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update