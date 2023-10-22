 Skip to content

Boundless Paths Playtest update for 22 October 2023

Version 0.41 Hotkeys

Share · View all patches · Build 12505326

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.41
Escape key now exits most menus and cancels tile select
Pause button removed during day phase.
Space button now pauses/resumes game at night phase, when map isnt covered by some menu.
Added hotkeys for spells.
Space button no longer ‘presses’ ‘in focus’ button (but enter/return still do, in case someone is using button navigation)
Improved UI for gametesting hook.

