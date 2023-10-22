 Skip to content

HopeLand Playtest update for 22 October 2023

Quick update 0.3.0

  • Added car creation system
  • Adjust the new map
  • Add new item storage
  • Added new boss
  • Increases the weapon durability of melee weapons by 5 times.
  • Various balance adjustments
  • Fixed reported bugs

