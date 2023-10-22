[0.7.14 Version Patch Note]

Halloween is near, so I have some scary updates for you all.
- Since "that CEO" is gone, I removed the splash screen joke as I promised.
- The game used to have a strict set of normal damage and heavy damage from the enemy's side. From now on, each enemy's attack will have a set amount of damage multipliers. This was added for future balancing and conceptual consistency. (for example, there should be a damage difference between getting smacked by a lobster and getting crashed by a train.)
- This also means, that some enemies will deal more damage and some enemies will deal less. But overall they will provide the same playstyle to beat them.
- Buffed the health of bosses in 2-3 and 3-3.
- Added more necklace inventory slots to provide more collectibles in the future. (There are no new necklace pieces yet!)
- Completely removed the boss's post-attack delays in Still Alive and Wandering Soul difficulty modes.
- Added the warning signal around the health bar which appears when the health is low.
Changed files in this update