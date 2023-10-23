Halloween Content Update

The game has been updated with the Halloween event featuring:

a Halloween PvP mode as a Weekly Event;

Halloween Nisida PvP map;

various Halloween attributes in Expedition and all PvP maps.

Сomplete special tasks and get Halloween win poses for your operatives. The event will end on November 7.

On top of the Halloween event, we fixed an issue where teammates couldn't resurrect Kite if he wore the Galactic Shadow Warrior outfit. Furthermore, we disabled the Chaser Hunt dungeon in Expedition as it still had serious unresolved bugs. Our apologies we couldn't resolve all the critical issues in the dungeon within a reasonable time!

Enjoy trick-or-treating, everyone!