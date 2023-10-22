 Skip to content

Instruments of Destruction update for 22 October 2023

Version 0.401a changelist (vehicle naming fixes)

Build 12505120 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tweaked layout of part categories when using mouse+KB (gamepad version unchanged)
  • Fixed text entry for vehicle name trying to edit the wrong string
  • Fixed text entry for vehicle name/description sometimes entering on the left side of text)
  • Changed Steam Workshop upload to make it more clear you're not editing the actual vehicle name
  • Synced name for saved vehicle name and the displayed name (it uses the name if set, or the saved one if not)
  • Fixed newly-placed flex connection parts drawing lines to unconnected parts

