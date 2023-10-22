- Tweaked layout of part categories when using mouse+KB (gamepad version unchanged)
- Fixed text entry for vehicle name trying to edit the wrong string
- Fixed text entry for vehicle name/description sometimes entering on the left side of text)
- Changed Steam Workshop upload to make it more clear you're not editing the actual vehicle name
- Synced name for saved vehicle name and the displayed name (it uses the name if set, or the saved one if not)
- Fixed newly-placed flex connection parts drawing lines to unconnected parts
Instruments of Destruction update for 22 October 2023
Version 0.401a changelist (vehicle naming fixes)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
