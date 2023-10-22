 Skip to content

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 22 October 2023

Hotfix

Fix the "Increased Monster Damage" Goddess of Fate modifier to not be 100x stronger than it claims to be. Begone random one-shots!

