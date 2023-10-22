Fix the "Increased Monster Damage" Goddess of Fate modifier to not be 100x stronger than it claims to be. Begone random one-shots!
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 22 October 2023
Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2632001 Depot 2632001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update