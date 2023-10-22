 Skip to content

Dead Signal update for 22 October 2023

Patch 1.0.3

Patch 1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's patch covers:

  • Lucas Laser - Insta Snipe at computer.

Alright, I have fixed a bug in which would cause a insta death by entering the computer with the sniper rifle. However, the only thing left that may or may not happen is NOT seeing the laser. I am hoping that is not the case, and the bug is fixed. So if it happens to you again please report it.

  • Fixed a bug where package delivery times did not line up with the stated time. Example - You had 30 mins to deliver a package, but you failed at 24 mins.

QOL Improvement: You get a tool tip box when hovering over each category telling you what items they cover.

