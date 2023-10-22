Patch 1.0.3

Today's patch covers:

Lucas Laser - Insta Snipe at computer.

Alright, I have fixed a bug in which would cause a insta death by entering the computer with the sniper rifle. However, the only thing left that may or may not happen is NOT seeing the laser. I am hoping that is not the case, and the bug is fixed. So if it happens to you again please report it.

Fixed a bug where package delivery times did not line up with the stated time. Example - You had 30 mins to deliver a package, but you failed at 24 mins.

QOL Improvement: You get a tool tip box when hovering over each category telling you what items they cover.