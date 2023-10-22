 Skip to content

Drop It: Block Paradise! update for 22 October 2023

Linux version now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 12505032 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Linux build for Drop It: Block Paradise and its demo is now available for all to try out! Got a Linux PC? Well, now you can try the game out natively!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2265521 Depot 2265521
  • Loading history…
