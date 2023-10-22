Beta 0.62_V5.4.0 Update

• Added new types of monsters, Serpentine Creatures.

• Introduced new monsters, Mutated Millipedes.

• Added a button in the settings to clear invalid map data.

• New option for Big Head Mode, which enlarges zombie heads...

• Corrected textures for clothing and pants. • Improved camera adjustments for a closer view.

• Disassembling clothing and items now yields cotton. • Fixed issues with pneumatic weapon disassembly and parts.

• Automatically clears associated map data when deleting savefile.

Pet and fishing systems are coming soon.

"Zed Zone" has been invited to participate in Steam's Halloween event.

The developmer is working hard to update before Halloween.

Thank you for your patience! 😄