 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ZED ZONE update for 22 October 2023

Beta 0.62_V5.4.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12505003 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Added new types of monsters, Serpentine Creatures.
• Introduced new monsters, Mutated Millipedes.
• Added a button in the settings to clear invalid map data.
• New option for Big Head Mode, which enlarges zombie heads...
• Corrected textures for clothing and pants. • Improved camera adjustments for a closer view.
• Disassembling clothing and items now yields cotton. • Fixed issues with pneumatic weapon disassembly and parts.
• Automatically clears associated map data when deleting savefile.

Pet and fishing systems are coming soon.
"Zed Zone" has been invited to participate in Steam's Halloween event.
The developmer is working hard to update before Halloween.
Thank you for your patience! 😄

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1211602 Depot 1211602
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link