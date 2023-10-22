PEAK.53 - STEAM RELEASE UPDATES 10/22/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12504988 · Last edited 22 October 2023 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy

SECTION: A

· Grenade Arch added back

· Turn-in-place animations adjusted

· Layered movement with smoothness optimized

· In-Game voice added with player channels(still working on fixes)

· Proximity chat buttons added

· Removed player 'bounce' when moving

· Strafe speeds increased (Still need to be tweaked)

· Character acceleration fixes

· DE.53 sound changed

· DE.50 switched to 7 rounds

· Reload animations changed for primary and secondary

· Late joining spawning fixed

· late joining 'no weapon' fixed

· Server changes map is no players are left on server

· M82 sniper increased spread while moving

· Vaulting animations fixed (optimized)

· Store render items changed

· Added P53 skins for some outfits

· Secondary sockets fixed (moved to right leg)

· Breckenridge map removed for now

· Castle falcon map removed for now

· Players cannot climb on each other

· Added scroll text when selecting weapons

*While we say that some items are fixed: please note that we are continually adjusting and improving and all items are subject to change

SECTION: B

Brush:

-Changed to Demo

-Adjusted Peak Elite spawns (some spawns will now be closer to left side

-Expanded Ruins slightly

-Adjusted height of ink spawn building and seal building so player cannot jump to climb up

(more map scaling improvements to come in future)

Forsaken:

-Changed to Demo

-Added a way to get up from catacombs (temporary until ladder climbing implemented)

-added an additional path into ink spawn building (where the plant is now)

Jericho:

-Changed to Demo

-Removed ability to jump to vault on bike house wall

-added breach wall to middle in front of church

-changed location of peak elite breach wall

-Reduced height of building in front of peak elite spawn to allow line of sight to bike house

(not a 1:1 remake but changes made to be a bit closer, layout is different than original would take too much time to try and finish before release)

Coastline:

-Changed to Breach (bomb plant in boat house), Insurgents can still pick up bomb (temporary), but cannot plant.

-Adjusted some peak elite spawns to be closer to the right side beach

Mall:

-Changed bomb pick up location, more in the middle

-Added a way to get to the roof on seal flat

-Added an additional path to previously dead end building

Xroads:

-Adjusted Peak elite spawns slightly (moved back)

-Reduced height of building across from bell tower to allow grenades to reach detonator room balcony/bell balcony

-removed some clutter on street in front of ink plant

DE.50

-leg damage increased to 34

M14

-increased vertical recoil

Camera smoothing from crouch transitions

Range planting claymores and landmines reduced

Fixed in-game widgets at loading screen

In-game chat is visually smaller

SECTION: C

Hot Fix & Additions:

Ui/Server Counts:

-Fix added for player counts in server

Voting system(First Pass):

-Vote to kick(majority vote to kick a player) as well as if you team kill 3 players in certain amount of time you will get auto kicked. NOTE potential game breaking bugs from this first pass could result it the patch being reverted NOTE

Map fixes & Additions:

-Summit; Lighting fix

-Brush; Lowered ledges to shoot over around map, blocked non jumpable areas, able to get on top of garage, filth clean up and coverage left of Peak side spawn between cafe and Ink hostage building

-Abandoned; lighting fix, lowered ledges around map to shoot over

-Jericho; Removed bushes, fixed peak side breach wall, added cover in open area left of Ink spawn by breach building

-Mall; Fixed Peak side flat roof access to second floor, stuck on ramp right side of peak spawn leading up to second level, moved Peak spawns back to balance bomb pick up