Simple Game update for 22 October 2023

Patch 1 for version 1.1 was released

Patch 1 for version 1.1 was released · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

List of changes:
-Screen resolution settings have been added
-Bugs with hero freezing in Akiptown.exe and Bunker.exe have been fixed

