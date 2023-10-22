List of changes:
-Screen resolution settings have been added
-Bugs with hero freezing in Akiptown.exe and Bunker.exe have been fixed
Simple Game update for 22 October 2023
Patch 1 for version 1.1 was released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
List of changes:
