- Added Steamworks SDK; The game now can't run without steam running with an account that owns the game.
- Added Steam Achievements.
- Lowered the throw force on physical objects.
- Fixed physical objects clipping through the gate on puzzle rooms.
Manor of Mysteries update for 22 October 2023
Update V1.2 | Steamworks Integeration
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2576682 Depot 2576682
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update