Manor of Mysteries update for 22 October 2023

Update V1.2 | Steamworks Integeration

Share · View all patches · Build 12504948

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Steamworks SDK; The game now can't run without steam running with an account that owns the game.
  • Added Steam Achievements.
  • Lowered the throw force on physical objects.
  • Fixed physical objects clipping through the gate on puzzle rooms.

