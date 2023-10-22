Alaskan Road Truckers Patch #4 + News of Strange Sightings in Alaska...

Hello truckers!

Sunday's a day for rest, for preparing for the week ahead. Unless you've just launched a game that is, then it's time to get PATCHING!

Here's what's new in today's patch:

Patch Notes

Fixes for AI getting into corners too fast and turning belly up

Steering wheel hand animations should now play properly

Invisible chainsaw fix

Fix for workshop being inaccessible at the base

Fixed endless repairs for certain systems of the truck

Added information if on-the-road manual repair is only temporary or a full fix

Fixed no storage being added to Tire Workshop at level 2

The default installed tires are now shown in the Tire Workshop

Fixed bugs connected with selling/changing and buying rims and tires in the tire shop

The default tires now have the possibility to change rim size

Fix for cargo dock in Pump Station 2

Removed a billboard from the logistic location in Valdez to allow easier parking

Fixed a police car having a sign stuck in it

Added a confirmation screen when taking a loan

But that's not all...

REPORTS OF STRANGE SIGHTINGS IN ALASKA

This just in - an anonymous informer has reported supernatural activity in Alaska. A large figure with mysterious glowing eyes has been spotted in the forests, fleeing when seen.

Our informer has placed several clues around the map that will point you the way - there's even talk of a reward for those who are first to find these proofs.

Take a look at these pictures - maybe you can locate where they were taken? Good luck!







More information, including how to take part in the hunt for proof of this creature, can be found over on our Discord.

Don't forget - you can grab a discount during the launch week for Alaskan Road Truckers, so if you haven't grabbed it - now's your chance!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/849100/Alaskan_Road_Truckers/

Please remember to give us a review if possible - everything helps us gain visibility on the store. If you have already given us a negative review, why not revisit it after the latest patch and see if your experience is better - thank you!

You can check out previous patch notes here:

Patch no. 1

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/849100/view/3704832514248064152

Patch no. 2

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/849100/view/3704832514248847151

Patch no.3

https://steamcommunity.com/games/849100/announcements/detail/3704832514253296846

We'll see you on the road, truckers!

Stay in Touch

Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/7nzKkAVgN4

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alaskanroadtruckers

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/alaskantrucksim

Follow us on Instagram: www.instagram.com/alaskanroadtruckers/