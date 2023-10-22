 Skip to content

Dragon's Ruler update for 22 October 2023

Ver. 1.3.1 Display of unit levels, etc.

Build 12504790

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The "level" of a unit, which has existed internally, will now be displayed as "(unit name)-L(level)" on the status and battle screens.

Levels range from 1 to 7, and are raised incrementally by accumulating experience.

As the level increases, the unit acquires a very powerful correction that reduces the damage of any attack.

For example, a level 2 unit will avoid and nullify 100% of all 1 damage, no matter what the attack is.

It takes 10000 experience to raise a unit to the maximum level of 7.

A bug has been fixed in which using retreat in battle would end the action of a unit that did not go to the battlefield and was waiting in its own territory, even if it was ready to act.

