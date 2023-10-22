 Skip to content

Zombie Virus Attack update for 22 October 2023

2023.10.22 Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 12504785 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The character's voice and clothes were modified a little bit
  • Bug fix for some of the scenes and items
  • The probability of item appearance adjust
  • Japanese localization translation added. Thank you for Tetushi Sasaki's help!

