2023.10.22 Updates

- The character's voice and clothes were modified a little bit
- Bug fix for some of the scenes and items
- The probability of item appearance adjust
- Japanese localization translation added. Thank you for Tetushi Sasaki's help!
Zombie Virus Attack update for 22 October 2023
