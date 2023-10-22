Version 0.4 Alpha

-We've added the inside of the shed, with the ladder inside, that now also has the shotgun inside and leads down to the underground (before opening the door to the shed would just take you down)

-The save station has also been moved to the shed.

-The underground has now been completed, with the biggest battle of the horde yet to tackle. The cameras are still being worked on, so expect bugs.

-The infinite loop bug with the laddder has been fixed.

-We've now added the underground lab, of which we have moved the end point of the Early Access version to. The underground lab is still under work. You can also use the key code system here.

Known Issues

-The lab door opening transitions are using a retextured standard door asset, this will be replaced with the lab doors in a future patch

-Rose is not yet available in this patch but we have nearly finished work on her animations now so we expect that it won't be too long before the dual character system is ready by the next patch

-Some camera angle transitions are bugged, we are working to fix them.