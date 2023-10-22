 Skip to content

Aura of Worlds update for 22 October 2023

Update Set 0.120.X: Graphics, Perks and QoL Rework!

Update Set 0.120.X: Graphics, Perks and QoL Rework!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Adventurers!

There's been quite a number of changes to make Your travels more...interesting:

Graphical Enhancements

  • Gnarled Gardens: Added multiple terrain variations, sprites, and set pieces.

  • Celestial Catacombs: Added multiple terrain variations, sprites and set pieces.

  • Various new and reworked animations:


  • Randomized Hub Worlds

Rune (perk) system rework

  • You can level up most perks for stronger effects!
    For example:

    • Weight lifter II, allows all held objects to be weightless.
    • Vampirism II, causes defeated foes to drop more health orbs.
    • This trend applies to almost every rune type added to the game.

  • Runes are now much more common and more evenly distributed across the worlds!

🎼 New Music

  • New track for Hazard level theme (by Mat Dwyer)
    Here's a preview.
  • Rebalanced Necromancer theme.
New enemy variant: Skeletal Archers

They may not be as fast as their crossbow-wielding brethren, but they make up for it with accuracy.

Other Balance Changes and Bug Fixes

  • Faster loading times.
  • Significant Optimization as we continue to port the game to Nintendo Switch.
  • Projectiles fired from dying enemies can cause friendly fire.
  • While the Hunter is in a temporarily weakened state, it deals less damage (based on feedback from the Cursed Chest mechanic)
  • Enemy health scaling, when jumping between worlds, has been increased.
  • Numerous surprises...

Upcoming Halloween Event

Be sure to drop by for some extra goodies around the 27th-31st of October!

NOTE: We will be merging other smaller updates with this announcement, so stay tuned!

