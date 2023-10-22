Update Set 0.120.X: Graphics, Perks and QoL Rework!

Greetings Adventurers!
There's been quite a number of changes to make Your travels more...interesting:
Graphical Enhancements
-
Gnarled Gardens: Added multiple terrain variations, sprites, and set pieces.
-
Celestial Catacombs: Added multiple terrain variations, sprites and set pieces.
-
Various new and reworked animations:
-
Randomized Hub Worlds
Rune (perk) system rework
-
You can level up most perks for stronger effects!
For example:
- Weight lifter II, allows all held objects to be weightless.
- Vampirism II, causes defeated foes to drop more health orbs.
- This trend applies to almost every rune type added to the game.
-
Runes are now much more common and more evenly distributed across the worlds!
🎼 New Music
- New track for Hazard level theme (by Mat Dwyer)
Here's a preview.
- Rebalanced Necromancer theme.
New enemy variant: Skeletal Archers
They may not be as fast as their crossbow-wielding brethren, but they make up for it with accuracy.
Other Balance Changes and Bug Fixes
- Faster loading times.
- Significant Optimization as we continue to port the game to Nintendo Switch.
- Projectiles fired from dying enemies can cause friendly fire.
- While the Hunter is in a temporarily weakened state, it deals less damage (based on feedback from the Cursed Chest mechanic)
- Enemy health scaling, when jumping between worlds, has been increased.
- Numerous surprises...
Upcoming Halloween Event
Be sure to drop by for some extra goodies around the 27th-31st of October!
NOTE: We will be merging other smaller updates with this announcement, so stay tuned!
Changed files in this update