Update Set 0.120.X: Graphics, Perks and QoL Rework!

Greetings Adventurers!

There's been quite a number of changes to make Your travels more...interesting:

Graphical Enhancements

Gnarled Gardens : Added multiple terrain variations, sprites, and set pieces.



Celestial Catacombs : Added multiple terrain variations, sprites and set pieces.



Various new and reworked animations:







Randomized Hub Worlds

Rune (perk) system rework

You can level up most perks for stronger effects!

For example: Weight lifter II, allows all held objects to be weightless. Vampirism II, causes defeated foes to drop more health orbs. This trend applies to almost every rune type added to the game.

Runes are now much more common and more evenly distributed across the worlds!



🎼 New Music

New track for Hazard level theme (by Mat Dwyer)

Here's a preview.

Rebalanced Necromancer theme.

New enemy variant: Skeletal Archers

They may not be as fast as their crossbow-wielding brethren, but they make up for it with accuracy.

Other Balance Changes and Bug Fixes

Faster loading times.

Significant Optimization as we continue to port the game to Nintendo Switch.

Projectiles fired from dying enemies can cause friendly fire.

While the Hunter is in a temporarily weakened state, it deals less damage (based on feedback from the Cursed Chest mechanic)

Enemy health scaling, when jumping between worlds, has been increased.

Numerous surprises...

Upcoming Halloween Event

Be sure to drop by for some extra goodies around the 27th-31st of October!



NOTE: We will be merging other smaller updates with this announcement, so stay tuned!