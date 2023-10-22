Mauled is Back with a Major New Update!

After some time away, I am thrilled to announce the return of Mauled with a major update!
What's New:
- New Cyrofrost Map: Explore an abandoned mountain base now overrun with zombies. (Map is in Beta; I invite you to test and report any issues to my private Discord)
- Dynamic day-night cycle for Cyrofrost level.
- New Character Nova: A new hero joins the fight
New Enemies in Cyrofrost:
- Runner Zombie
- Ghoul
- Kamikaze Zombie
- Tank Zombie
- Zombie Boss
Technical Improvements:
- Improved overall fps
- Optimized lighting mass
- Refined ambient occlusion
- Improved enemy AI
Working solo means a significant workload, but passion drives me to continually enhance the game. We plan major updates every 1 to 2 months with new maps, enemies, weapons, characters, and much more. Thank you all for your continued support!
The game has already reached over 8k downloads and I aim to grow even more. Remember, your opinion is invaluable; please leave a review if you enjoyed the game!
Mauled will remain Free To Play. The only source of income will be purely cosmetic in-game purchases.
More updates coming soon! Join our Discord community to stay updated .
Changed files in this update