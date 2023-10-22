Mauled is Back with a Major New Update!

What's New:

New Cyrofrost Map: Explore an abandoned mountain base now overrun with zombies. (Map is in Beta; I invite you to test and report any issues to my private Discord)

Dynamic day-night cycle for Cyrofrost level.

New Character Nova: A new hero joins the fight

New Enemies in Cyrofrost:

Runner Zombie

Ghoul

Kamikaze Zombie

Tank Zombie

Zombie Boss

Technical Improvements:

Improved overall fps

Optimized lighting mass

Refined ambient occlusion

Improved enemy AI

Working solo means a significant workload, but passion drives me to continually enhance the game. We plan major updates every 1 to 2 months with new maps, enemies, weapons, characters, and much more. Thank you all for your continued support!

The game has already reached over 8k downloads and I aim to grow even more. Remember, your opinion is invaluable; please leave a review if you enjoyed the game!

Mauled will remain Free To Play. The only source of income will be purely cosmetic in-game purchases.

More updates coming soon! Join our Discord community to stay updated .